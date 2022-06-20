Newly appointed head coach Michael Duff is set to bring a strong side to S80 in both clubs’ first friendly of the summer.

And Parry believes it will be a good experience for his squad to come up against a professional outfit.

“We cannot turn our eyes away from that it will only be our second session and Barnsley will have been back for a week or so I imagine, but it is an experience and I anticipate that it is going to be a good crowd there and I hope the good crowds continue into the season,” he said.

“It’ll get people used to each other and everyone will get game time and there will be two sides that we will play, and the squad will be played into two groups.

“It’ll be good to test ourselves against a League One side and show the squad what it will take to play against full-time players, and it’ll be a good test for us, and it is something we look forward to.

“They will be up against full-time players, so if they have any ambitions and want to work their way up then they have a platform on their second game back in to show me, a large crowd, and professionals what they can do and what they’re capable of.

“It is always good to come up against a test like this, but let’s not forget that it is pre-season and we have got a job to do and that is to get the lads together and get them fit and working as a group and understanding each other and that is something we will hone into at the Barnsley game.”

The Tigers return to training on Thursday night, with the Worksop boss expecting commitment from his side.

Parry added: “I want dedication and hard work from them; that is the main message to the players this year.

“I know the ability of the squad and they are capable, and they all tick the boxes; I need to see that they are going to work together and that they’ll work hard.