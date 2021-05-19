Worksop Town boss Craig Parry eager to see fans back at Sandy Lane

Fans will return to Sandy Lane on Friday.

Tigers fans will see their team play life for the first time on Friday

as Worksop Town welcome Hallam FC.

And Parry admits he wants to use it as a new chance to build up the links between the team, club and fans.

“We just need to be playing in front of crowds and I am more excited than anyone to get back in and manage a Tigers side in front of our fans,” said Parry.

“I think all of us – management and the players – want to be fans and it is a message that I have drilled into the chairman, the board and the players.

“We want to become fans and we want to manage the team as fans, and we want to get on the fans' side and be one of them watching this side – we are passionate to do that.

“We don’t want to be classed as outsiders or just a management team, we want to be fans.

“Every game, the players will recognise them and thank the fans.

“We want to be within them, and you can trust me on that; the players will play with the passion that the fans will give us.”

This will also give supporters a look at all the impressive work that has been constructed both on and off the pitch, with new players and ground improvements.

Parry believes that it will be good for the new players in the squad to experience what it is like to play in front of the club’s fantastic support.

He continued: “We are all keen and excited to work and play in front of the fans and I am hoping there will be a big crowd here, with it being a local game against Hallam, who have an ex-manager and former players from here as well, which will bring a little bit of excitement and a little bit of juice in that.

“The players are looking forward to it, getting to play in a proper game in a proper environment and with fans cheering us on and hopefully delivering success.”

Worksop Town will face some familiar faces once again after the new look Northern Premier League East league structure was announced on Tuesday.