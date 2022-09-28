Worksop Town boss Craig Parry delighted with SJR local derby draw in cup

The Tigers’ defence of the trophy will see them in a Worksop derby as they meet St Joseph’s for the first time.

“It's a local derby,” said Parry. “It’s another cup competition for us and it is really good for the town.

“It is two local sides having a good go at each other and we’ll give them the utmost respect in that game.

Worksop boss Craig Parry - looking forward to a local derby.

“We’re in it to win the cup, so we’ll be looking to be as strong as we can to try and win the game.

“We will want to put on a show, and hopefully we get many down from within the town and it doesn’t matter which side you’re on, let’s make it a great occasion for everyone.”