Worksop Town boss Craig Parry delighted with display against Stafford Rangers

Captain Hamza Bencherif headed Terry Hawkridge’s corner over the line on 12 minutes to put Worksop ahead.

The Tigers then doubled their lead in the second period when Sam Wedgbury floated an over-the-top cross towards Vaughan Redford, who steered the ball towards Jordan Burrow, who looped the ball over the goalkeeper.

And Parry was happy with the way his side got stuck in.

Worksop's bench is all smiles on Saturday. Pic by RBI Photography

“I thought we were very good,” he said. “We had to dig in and work extremely hard in tough conditions and on a tough pitch.

“We had to play more direct and longer and pick up the second balls.

“This feels like the beginning of a new season for us now and there’s a group of nine or 10 teams around the play-offs and now there are around 17/18 games to go, it was an important win.

“We have to take the shackles off and have a go. Both full-backs bombed on and we got bodies forward.

“The most pleasing part of our performance was that we did the ugly side of the game really well and we worked hard as a team, and they grafted hard for their teammates and put their bodies on the line.

“We didn’t think too much about playing it, we just did and then we got up the pitch and the ‘10s’ in there got forward.

“All three of the midfield trio didn’t lose a second ball and they knew that they had to be on it and we had to be focused.

“The conditions and our game plan would have gone out of the window if we didn’t do that, so credit to them today because it allowed us to get on the front foot.”

The Tigers travel to play-off-chasing Marine at the weekend after their opponent’s 7-1 victory over Bamber Bridge on Saturday.

However, Parry believes his side can compete with the Mariners’ strength.

“They're the form side in the league, but we’re up for every challenge and that’s what we are, and our final league position won’t be determined by one game,” added Parry. “I have a lot of respect for them and what they’re doing – they’ve been there or thereabouts for the last couple of years and have built a good squad.