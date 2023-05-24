Worksop Town boss Craig Parry delighed as majority of title-winning squad stay put

The Tigers confirmed that 16 of the 17 permanent members of their squad last season have penned new deals at Sandy Lane ahead of the club’s return to the Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division after a nine-year absence.

Notable inclusions on the list include 42-goal striker Liam Hughes, one-time Polish international goalkeeper Sebastian Malkowski, and former Sheffield United and Bradford City forward James Hanson.

And Parry explained how he managed to get his work done promptly.

Ready for the next level - Tigers keep most of squad for the new season. Photo by Liam Pickersgill.

“We made sure to get everyone retained two or three months before it was released because it is always good to make sure to get your business done early doors,” he said.

“I am really happy with the guys that we have retained, and it was vitally important that after such a successful year, we kept the majority of the squad.

“Keeping as many lads as we have done comes down to the timing that we did it, and it was important that we tried to be ahead of the game and got them signed up.

“I think it is important to understand what we have done this year and that the lads need rewarding for their efforts in giving them the chance to progress with us to the next level. We are talking about players that have played a lot higher and that’s what we have given them the chance to do.

“We have added one or two to refresh and challenge the squad but apart from that, we want to go into this season with momentum.”

The only player to be released is forward Liam Hardy, who netted 28 goals in his 61 outings for Worksop.

The Tigers boss left a heartfelt parting message for the forward.

“Liam knows what I think about him – I love him to bits,” added Parry.

“Since he has been with me, he has been unbelievable in the changing room and has been a proper professional and he never gave me an ounce of problems and when he was on that pitch, he delivered.

“But football is football and we all have to move on. I will keep in contact with him and hopefully, we do not come up against him because I know that he will nip one in against us.

“I really do wish him the best; I admire him completely and he’s had a fantastic career and over the next few years, he will continue to do that.”