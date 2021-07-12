Worksop Town boss Craig Parry content after 4-0 win over Emley AFC

Worksop eased to a 4-0 win over Emley AFC in front of their home fans.

First-half goals from Ben Turner and Steven McDonnell gave the Tigers some breathing room at half time before efforts from Cody Cromack and Zayn Hakeem finished the scoring for Worksop in the second period.

“I think it was patchy, but there was good stuff at times and overall I’m pleased with the performance,” he said.

“It was not easy out there and we are still early in pre-season. We tried doing the right things and it was the first time in front of our own fans.

“The work-rate was good and it is good getting used to the system ready for the first game of the season.

“The lads tried doing the right things in the first half, we were just careless with our passing.

“We pressed the ball well though. At half-time we talked about upping the quality and taking care of the ball better in the second half.

“I think we went up a gear in the second half.”

Parry was also quick to sing the praises of U21 players Ritchie Goddard and John Lowe who came on for the final 15 minutes.

“I thought they were excellent and it was pleasing to see them on the pitch, that is what we are all about,” said Parry.

“The academy is a big part of the club and I will keep trying to promote from within. The lads were here on merit.”

Worksop will face either Bottesford or Eastwood CFC in the FA Cup and Dunston in the FA Trophy, with the winners facing Workington.