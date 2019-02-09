Worksop Town boss Craig Denton targets place in top three

Delighted manager Craig Denton said a place in the top three was the aim after in-form Worksop Town made it four wins in a row.

Goals in either half proved crucial as they saw off Garforth Town 2-1 to go fourth in the Premier Division of the Northern Counties East League with matches in hand on those above them.

“Our energy levels were high and our desire to win the ball,” said Denton.

“If we show those levels we have a chance of creeping into the top three.

“Garforth made it difficult for us towards the end, threw everything at us and we defended well.

“We played the (windy)conditions well.

“The first goal gave us belief but we conceded a sloppy goal. But three points is all that matters.

“It is really important to keep the momentum going. Putting in good performances gets you points.”

The Tigers were given the perfect start when Michael Trench was brought down in the seventh minute and Kyle Jordan converted the penalty.

But four minutes before half-time Alex Low threaded the ball through to Dan Williams, who poked through the legs of stranded keeper Dave Reay to equalise.

Steve McDonnell, Craig Mitchell and Steve Woolley, whose long-range thunderbolt was pushed on to the bar, all might have restored the Tigers lead in the second half.

Matt Sykes also thought he should have had a penalty after being brought down.

Sykes finally found the winner at the back post, flicking the ball over his marker and powering home, on the hour.

But the Tigers then had to survive late pressure before extending their winning run.