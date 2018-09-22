Worksop Town boss Craig Denton says Tigers deserved something from ‘Sandy Lane’ derby defeat

Tigers boss Craig Denton said it was hard to take as Worksop Town lost the ‘Sandy Lane derby’ for their third successive loss.

A last-minute strike by Alex Rippon earned Handsworth Parramore a 3-2 victory and all three Northern Counties East League Premier Division points.

Denton said: “Congratulations to Handsworth, but our lads never stopped battling and deserved something.”

Craig Mitchell had tapped Worksop in front after eight minutes before Handsworth turned it round ahead of the interval through goals from Ozzy Radford and Oliver Fearon.

Worksop’s display in the second half deserved a point they thought they were gaining after Matt Reay nodded in a 56th minute equaliser.

Denton said: “I thought we deserved something out of the game.

“We re-grouped at half-time and I said then that it was important we got the next goal, which we did.

“We had lots of chances in the second half and played some good football.

“We lost a bit of momentum just after the start of the first half, but I genuinely thought we were going to go on and win it.

“Handsworth in the last minute go and score a poor goal from our point of view.

“We showed a lot of hard work and desire. When you lose a game and you’ve done your best it’s a little bit easier to take but I got the reaction I wanted from (the previous) Saturday’s defeat and although this is a defeat, I think (the performance) has been better.