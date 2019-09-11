Worksop Town boss Craig Denton quit after disappointment from board over start to new season

Craig Denton said tonight his shock resignation as manager of Worksop Town was due to negativity from the board over the Tigers’ start to the new season.

After taking the club to promotion and an NCEL league and cup double last season and making what he felt was a good start to the new season at BetVictor NPL level, Denton admitted he was shocked and disappointed to find the board were not as pleased as he over the start.

He told them to back him 100 per cent or he would go and they immediately accepted his resignation.

PLAYER TRIO TO TAKE CHARGE OF TIGERS TEMPORARILY



“There’s been several things that have arisen that I have had to contact the club over,” said Denton.

“I spoke to the club on Tuesday and expressed my frustrations on a few things.

“It was also then brought to my attention that the club felt they were disappointed in recent results and how the first team were shaping up. They said it was a little worrying.

“I was obviously taken aback and really shocked.

“I told them I wanted full backing. With what I had achieved at the club, now sitting eighth in a brand new league for us with the budget I get for my players, I was totally shocked and extremely disappointed.

“I had to say that if I wasn’t getting 100 backing from everybody I would have to resign.

“My resignation was accepted. I got told I could sleep on it, but I just that felt the club didn’t want to fight to keep hold of me or look at ways we could improve.”

Denton added: “I was very disappointed with the board of directors, who had said they’d thought it was a little bit wobbly on the pitch. That was the main reason why I decided to hand my resignation in.

“I was frustrated over several things but the main one was their lack of backing for me as first team manager.

“I am gutted, but I need the backing from everybody.

“I thought I was doing a great job, but there is a bit of negativity about it and you wonder if this board or chairman or owner support the direction I am taking the club. It didn’t fill me with much confidence.”

Despite the hurt from the sudden parting of the ways, Denton wished the club well and hopes they continue to progress.

“I want to place on record I wish the football club, all the staff and players, and especially the fans, everything they fully deserve,” he said.

“I want them to continue to back the new manager and the current players.

“It’s a football club extremely close to my heart. I have been involved with Worksop Town on different occasions.

“To go in there and do what we did last season and get them to the level we are at now, I think I leave them in a much stronger place, with points on the board.”

Denton will now have a break but is keen to get back into the game elsewhere at some stage.

“I will now have a couple of weeks away from it, recharge my batteries and have a little bit of down time and a few weekends to myself,” he said.

“Then I will see what pops up. I have a full-time job as a teacher so I don’t have much spare time.

“But I’d love to get back into it at some stage. I certainly won’t be rushing. I will look at my options in the coming weeks.”