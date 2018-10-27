Worksop Town boss Craig Denton praises away support as Tigers retain unbeaten record on travels

Worksop Town manager Craig Denton said the club’s travelling supporters was helping the Tigers to stretch their unbeaten away record.

After Steve Wolley’s 74th minute free-kick into the top corner clinched a 1-0 win at Staveley Miners’ Welfare, Worksop moved up to ninth in the Premier Division of the Northern Counties East League.

Denton said: “I think to be fair we’ve played stronger teams at home and been unlucky. But home or away at this level doesn’t make a great difference. Our away support means we have that environment behind us wherever we play anyway.

“Today we beat a good strong side, Staveley continue to put a good side together every year so this fixture always provides an entertaining fixture, but in terms of how we set up do we need to be a little bit better? Yes we do.”

Woolley struck with a piece of quality after substutute Craig Mitchell was pulled back when he ran on to a stray back pass.

Earlier in the second half Laurie Wilson was thwarted by a good save and Aaron Moxam’s follow-up header was cleared off the line after Wolley’s effort was blocked by the keeper’s feet.

Denton added: “We always knew we had the individual quality in the side and we knew they had to step up.

“We weren’t happy at half-time and had a few words with the players. We were a little bit disappointed with how we started but we know it’s always a tough game here for us,

“Staveley are a well established side so we knew it was always going to be a difficult afternoon for us.

“I just thought we could have added a bit more quality. The wind didn’t help us in the first half but I always felt if we could get that goal and then shut up shop that we’d get all three points, which we did.”