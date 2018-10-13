Worksop Town boss Craig Denton pleased with performance in home draw

Worksop Town boss Craig Denton thought his mid-table Tigers side did enough in Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Maltby Main to take all three points.

In front of a bumper crowd of 525 on Non-League Day, Kyle Jordan volleyed in a 57th minute equaliser for the home side after Cameron Rigby tapped Maltby into a 33rd minute lead in a match not helped by a strong wind.

Denton said: “It was tough for everybody. Balls in the air a lot made it difficult for defenders.

“I thought in the first half we controlled the game. We played really well and got the ball down on the deck when we needed to.

“We could have been a bit cuter in the final third though.”

Denton said at half-time the Tigers were confident of finding an equaliser against the fifth-placed visitors, which they quickly did.

He added: “I would say we were on top in the second half too and controlled most of the game.

“Our passing was outstanding. I would probably have expected us to take three points with that performance, but we didn’t.

“Goals get you points and it was a point at home against a strong Maltby side.

“We’ll concentrate on our performance as the lads have done really well.”