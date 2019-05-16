Worksop Town boss Craig Denton delighted to end season on a high

Craig Denton says it was important to end a superb season on a high with victory in the NCEL League Cup final on Monday night.

The 3-1 success over Liversedge at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium made it 22 wins in a row to complete a remarkable campaign that also saw them crowned league champions.

And Denton paid tribute to his team once again.

He said: “It was important we won because to have lost would have put a bit of a downer on a great season. Plus, all the lads’ families and friends were there and we didn’t want to let them down.

“There was lots of pressure going into the game because we were favourites to win it on the back of the run we’ve been on but Liversedge were actually the better side in the first-half.

“But as we have done all season, we found a way to win the game in what were perfect conditions and in a great stadium with a superb pitch.”

Denton now plans to sit down with his players and the club to discuss future plans as they prepare for life in the Evo-Stik Division One.

The Worksop boss expects there to be a few ins and outs on the playing side, but that the latter won’t necessarily happen due to players being out of favour.

He said: “Inevitably we’ll have to make some changes to the squad as that’s football, especially when you are going to a new level.

“Any changes will reflect the budget we have when it comes to incomings, but also the different challenges those that stay on will have to face.

“The Evo-Stik League will feature a lot more travelling than before and that makes more demands on lads when it comes to work and families and so on given the time it can take out of your day.

“So they are things we’ll have to bear in mind, but we also need to bring in some quality additions if we are to compete.”

Denton added that although momentum gained from the superb winning run couldn’t be better going from one season to the next, it will be very much a clean slate once players return for pre-season training later this summer.

He said: “We can’t go into the league above and base anything on the run we’ve been on, other than it giving us confidence in terms of what we can achieve if we put our minds to it.

“But really we have to forget about this season as it will be an entirely different challenge.”

With regard to pre-season, Denton is happy with how plans are progressing already.

He said: “We should be putting out some big announcements soon with regard to our pre-season friendlies.

“They will revolve around giving us the best preparation possible for the new season, as well as giving the club a boost financially when it comes to attracting big attendances.”