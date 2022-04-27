Worksop Town face Maltby Main at Doncaster Rovers this weekend.

Parry takes the Tigers into their 34th Senior Cup final appearance after hard-fought wins over Ecclesfield Red Rose, Handsworth, and Rossington Main.

And the Tigers boss is expecting a difficult game against a renowned dogged side.

“Cup finals are always two things really: they are tough games as it is a one-off game so it can be anyone’s if they turn up on the day, but it is an exciting game as well,” said Parry.

“We are anticipating a good crowd and it is exciting to be taking Worksop to a professional football ground in the final, so it is currently mixed emotions for me, but it is one that I am looking forward to.

“Maltby are going to be a very tough side and one thing that we need to do is to look after ourselves physically as we need to firstly battle before stamping our authority onto how they play.

“They’re a good side that plays with a lot of width, so I am expecting a lot of crosses into the box, but we must handle that and deal with it and get ready to hurt them.

“They are going to be well up for it and will be full of emotions and will be wanting to take a big scalp on the final, so our boys have got to get it mentally right in not only winning their battles but being up for this game and make sure their attitudes and standards are right.

“I know how much this cup means to Worksop as a football club and the fans, so for me, it is important that we finish this game and this season as winners and get some success in there before the start of next season.”

Parry also hopes that the Tigers fanbase will get behind the side on Saturday.

He added: “We would love them to get behind us the best they can and continue to support us through thick and thin and be our 12th man.