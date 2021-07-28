Worksop Town boss calls on side to be more clinical

Craig Parry was frustrated after seeing chances go begging. Photo: Lewis Pickersgill

Worksop had gone in 0-0 at half-time with Retford unlucky not to be ahead after hitting the bar on 14 minutes.

The Tigers showed more bite in the second half with two goals from Zayn Hakeem and strikes from Connor Smythe, Ben Tomlinson, Ify Ofoegbu and Aleksandrs Starcenko completing a rout.

But Parry was left angered at his side’s failure to bang in a number of first-half chances.

“We are getting chances and not taking them,” he said. “We need to take our chances more.

“We are missing from close range and as a side we have to be a lot more clinical.

“That's not just pointing the finger at the centre forwards, it is overall as a team.

“I was disappointed with the first half. Their keeper made some unbelievable saves and we could have been 4 or 5-0 up at the break.

“It was a bit slow and lethargic. We didn't perform to the standards we set and we have to be better.”

The game changed following the introduction of Smythe and Ofoegbu at half-time.

And Parry was quick to heap the praise on Ofoegbu for his game-changing display.

“Iffy is the raw gem at the minute,” added Parry. “He is going to be a fans’ favourite. He has got a lot of skill, pace and power.

“I had to bring him on and within ten minutes he got a goal and created two others and we were up and running.

“He gives the forward line something different and I'm really pleased with the lad and his progress.

“He always wants to learn and progress. He is a smashing lad who wants to better himself and I'm sure he will with us.”

Parry also believes it was another important win as Worksop look to instill a winning mentality.

“Pre-season is not just about getting players minutes,” he said. “You have to build a winning mentality, it is a big part of pre-season for me.

“My belief as a manager is that if you build results and a winning mentality in pre-season it really sets you up.