Worksop Town continued their incredible winning run to reach the final of the NCEL League Cup.

A goal in each half for the Tigers secured a 2-0 win over Hemsworth Miners Welfare in Tuesday night’s semi-final.

Craig Mitchell then Matthew Sykes doubled the visitors advantage who will now play Liversedge in the final at Doncaster Rovers’ Keepmoat Stadium on 13th May.

That’s 21 wins on the bounce for Craig Denton’s men who are chasing a season’s double after lifting the NCEL Premier title.