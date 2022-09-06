Worksop Town book FA Cup tie at Brackley Town with hammering of Worcester Raiders

Braces from Liam Hughes and Aleks Starcenko and a goal from Luke Hall ensured a safe passage through to the next round of the competition, where the Tigers will travel to National League North side Brackley Town on Saturday, 17th September.

And Jeffs, who dedicated the victory to manager Craig Parry after his recent surgery, was happy with the display from his side.

He said: “One of the things we said before the game was to win that for Paz (manager Craig Parry) – and that’s what we have done.

Liam Hughes taps home from Jay Rollins' cross.

"It was a professional performance and, at times, I thought we played some fantastic stuff, so overall, we are delighted to get a win and a clean sheet.

“We did our homework on Worcester – as we do with any team – and we knew they were a good side, and they did some good things well.

"But we came out of the blocks and made it 2-0 in the first 10 minutes and that killed the game for them because we started really, really well.

“Again, we have said this before that if we keep the ball for long periods like today and against Dunston last week, then the opposition cannot score goals and for the first 20-25 minutes, we had a lot of possession and they tired which showed in the second period.

“I don’t think it matters who we play in the next round; we are already looking forward to the challenge and we are really pleased to get through. We will look to impose our game on them and that is what we will try to do and see how it plays out.”

Winger Jay Rollins recorded a hat-trick of assists and was unplayable on the right-hand side.

Jeffs added: “One thing we saw really early on was that he (Jay Rollins) had the beating of the full-back and we kept using him and he would keep beating him every time.

“Jay is a very good player and when he gets into those one-on-one situations, he is very difficult to keep under control.”