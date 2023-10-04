Worksop Town blow away Blyth Spartans in FA Cup to set up tie with Boston United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a close first period, but the Tigers ripped Blyth to shreds in the second half, with Liam Hughes opening the scoring with a powerful header in the 56th minute.

Hughes added a second on 62 minutes as he chested down a high ball, played a one-two with Josh Wilde, and whipped a shot into the bottom corner.

Nine minutes later, Aleks Starcenko finished from Vaughan Redford’s pass into the centre to really sink the visitors.

Tigers on the goals trail against Blyth on Tuesday. Photo by Lewis Pickersgill.

Blyth seemingly had no answer and on 81 minutes, things got worse for them when Alex Mitchell brought down Luke Hall in the area. Hughes stepped up and slotted home for his hat-trick.

And Starcenko finished the romping with his second in stoppage time as he found the bottom corner from just inside the area after good work from Hughes.

The victory sees them face National League North Boston United on Saturday, 14th October.

“It was the perfect performance,” said a proud Craig Parry. “I thought we were worthy winners.

“There were some outstanding performances out there today. From one to 11 and even the subs, they were magnificent, and it was probably one of our best performances, that.

“There’ll be a lot of accolades for the goalscorers, but we set them up to press as they did and force them into certain areas and set traps and they executed that magnificently and the work we did of the ball won us the game tonight.

“We have got another National League North side that are a hybrid model, so we know already that they will be extremely fit and extremely organised.

“I made it no secret that we want to take this club to the first round proper and it would be an achievement collectively as a group that is extremely close-knit, and I want the occasion for them and the fans.”

The Tigers remain in cup competitions as they enter the Isuzu FA Trophy this weekend with a home match against Stocksbridge Park Steels.

Parry is anticipating another tough tie.

“Stocksbridge will be a difficult game,” added Parry. “We came up against them a couple of times over the past few years.