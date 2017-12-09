Worksop Town beaten by the weather

The so-called Sandy Lane derby in Worksop fell victim to the cold weather on Saturday.

A frozen pitch forced the Northern Counties East League clash between Worksop Town and leaders Handsworth Parramore to be postponed.

It would have been the ninth competitive ‘Sandy Lane derby’.

Parramore, who slipped to second as AFC Mansfield won to go top, are owned by the ground’s leaseholder, Pete Whitehead.

Worksop, managed by Ryan Hindley, were 10th in the league.

Both sides lost their matches the previous weekend.

The Tigers are next in action on Tuesday when they have a chance to leapfrog Bridlington Town in the table.

Hosts Bridlington, like Worksop, have 31 points, but have played three matches more.

Next weekend the Tigers are again away from home, travelling to lowly Harrogate Railway Athletic.