Worksop Town beaten by injury-time Ilkeston Town goal

Boss Craig Denton was disapppinted after Worksop Town’s last-gasp 2-1 defeat at Ilkeston Town.

The Tigers fell to a Kevin Bastos injury-time goal after Matt Reay had levelled from a free kick 16 minutes from time.

Denton said: “It was a sucker-punch and we are bitterly disappointed.

“A point coming to Ilkeston would have been a good one to collect, especially how the game panned out.”

Worksop had looked good for a point until the late drama, and Denton added:

“In the first half our performance was good.

“It took us five or 10 minutes to get back into it at the start of the second half, then we went behind but got back into it again to make it 1-1.

“We defended well as a team, as a unit, but then conceded in the last minute or two.

“So we are disappointed not to take anything away.”

In a goalless first half Craig Mitchell did have the ball in the net for the Tigers, but his 19th minute effort was ruled out for offside.

Steve Wolley’s free kick over the defensive wall midway through the half was well held by the home keeper.

The home shot-stopper, Ross Durrant, then pulled off two fine stops to deny Mitchell and Leon Mettam — and repeated his good work just before half-time when Andy Gascoigne struck the post.

Ilkeston started the second period the better and were unlucky to see a 47th minute effort from a rebound strike the woodwork.

Shaun Harrad made no mistake, however, in the 65th minute with a close-range tap in to give the Robins the advantage.

Just nine minutes Matt Reay fired in the equaliser as the visitors fought back well.

Mitchell was again denied by the busy home keeper as the Tigers pressed for a winner.

But there was heartbreak for the Tigers as Ilkeston scored in the last minute. Bastos nutmegged a defender and scored at the near post to snatch victory.