Worksop Town beat Huddersfield Town academy to keep up fine form

Worksop Town kept up their winning run on Friday night.

First-half goals from Kian Harratt and Steven McDonnell saw the sides reach the break level, but it was Ben Tomlinson’s goal soon after the restart that made the difference in a fiery affair.

Huddersfield started much the brighter side and took the lead through a smart strike from 19-year-old Harratt.

The Pontefract-born striker latched onto a delightful through-ball from Charles Ondo before beating the defender for pace and slamming his effort high into the top corner at the near post. answer for the venomous strike.

Worksop were not put off by the setback and stretched the Terriers’ defence on each flank, with Ify Ofoegbu’s quick feet asking questions of the hitherto-unchallenged defence.

The sprightly 21-year-old was brought down in the box on the 15-minute mark, and took on the responsibility of the resulting penalty-kick. Ofoegbu went low to the right of Max Dearnley, who stretched well to save.The relief was not to last as the Tigers were awarded another penalty just minutes later. McDonnell stepped up and made no mistake.

Worksop took the lead for the first time through substitute Tomlinson.

The 30-year-old, who had barely been on the pitch for five minutes, freed himself from a defender before firing home.