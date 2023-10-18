Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Tigers will now face League Two leaders Stockport County at Edgeley Park in the next round of the competition.

“It’s a special moment,” said boss Craig Parry. “It’s hard to take in just 10 minutes after the game.

“I am just so glad for the players in there – they deserve this. Their families deserve it and we always preach about ourselves being collective and at full-time, seeing my kids out there on the pitch and the players’ kids out there celebrating, it’s what it’s about.

Worksop Town celebrte a famous FA Cup moment on Saturday. Picture by Corey Prevett Photography.

“We have fighters in there and the togetherness carried them through all the adversity and when we went behind or lost a man, they kept their heads.”

Parry is looking forward to what will be a special occasion for the club.

“Stockport County are top of the league and flying high at this moment in time, so it doesn’t get any easier for us,” he said.

“They’re averaging 9,500 fans and I’m sure we’re going to take a lot, so I think it’ll be a great day for everyone. One thing that’s for sure is that we’ll go there and have a go, trying to make an impression and ultimately win the game.

“It was fantastic sitting there with my kids watching the draw, I was happier for them who were sat there cheering and hoping the club comes out against one of the bigger hitters and seeing the club’s name live on TV was a fantastic moment.”

On Saturday the Pilgrims took the lead on 13 minutes when Jordan Richards swept home from Kelsey Mooney, but Liam Hughes levelled the game two minutes later as he passed the ball into the far corner from Jay Rollins’ set-up.

On 48 minutes, Aleks Starcenko was gifted the lead for the Tigers as Brad Nicholson passed the ball past his out-rushing goalkeeper, allowing the pressing Latvian an easy tap-in. But Nicholson atoned for his mistake by heading home on 50 minutes from Martin Woods’ free-kick to equalise.

The eventual winner came from the penalty spot on 63 minutes when Luke Hall was fouled by Michael Bostwick in the area. Terry Hawkridge stepped up and sent the keeper the wrong way as he found the bottom corner.