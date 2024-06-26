Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Worksop Town will return to action on Tuesday as they start a busy pre-season schedule with a visit to local rivals Retford United (7.45pm), writes James Haley.

Retford have moved to the United Counties League, the ninth tier of English Football, after missing out on promotion through the play-offs last season in the Northern Counties East League Division One.

The Tigers will then visit Dearne and District in South Yorkshire on Tuesday, 9th July, who will play their football in the Northern Counties East League Division One after winning the Central Midlands League North Division last season.

Worksop welcome Northern Premier League East Division side Brighouse Town on Saturday, 13th July for their first home pre-season fixture, as new signings Tommy Taylor and Aaron Martin could play against their former club.

Worksop Town FC - pre-season fixtures start next week.

Derbyshire club Buxton is the next club to visit Sandy Lane on Tuesday, 16th July as the Tigers play their first game against higher-league opposition.

The Bucks finished 14th in the National League North and won the Derbyshire Senior Cup.

Worksop summer signing Luke Shiels will see some familiar faces as he plays against his previous club.

A visit to the seaside town of Cleethorpes is next on the schedule for the Tigers as they face league-below opposition on Saturday, 20th July.

Worksop manager Craig Parry welcomes back his former club Pontefract Collieries on the 23rd July, who missed out on the promotion to the Northern Premier League Premier Division through the play-offs.

Parry spent four years in charge of Pontefract, achieving back-to-back promotions and being on the cusp of promotion to the NPL Premier Division before moving to the Tigers.

Worksop then travel to West Yorkshire on 27th July to face Garforth Town who were promoted out of the ninth tier to the Northern Premier League Division One East through the play-offs last season.

The most high-profile opposition that the Tigers will face is Championship side Sheffield Wednesday as the Owls look to build on a successful first season back in the second tier.

It is not known what squad Sheffield Wednesday will be put out, but Owls midfielder Liam Palmer will be looking forward to returning to Worksop, the town where he was born.

Worksop will play Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday 30th July at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium.

The Tigers will play their final pre-season fixture at home to National League North side Scarborough Athletic who finished 13th in the league last season as well as reaching the first round of the FA Cup.