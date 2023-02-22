Worksop Town avoid any slip-ups at Stocksbridge Park Steels to extend run

The Tigers took the lead on 40 minutes when Terry Hawkridge’s free-kick fell to Hamza Bencherif at the back post.

After seeing his initial shot being blocked by Lewis Turner, the skipper drilled a cross along the face of the goal for Jay Rollins, who tapped home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Left-back Josh Wilde then bagged his eighth goal of the season in the second half from James Hanson’s knockdown to confirm that Worksop’s unbeaten run would stretch to 26 games.

Jay Rollins nets at Stocksbridge. Photo by Lewis Pickersgill.

And Parry was keen to praise his side’s game management after keeping a 21st clean sheet of the season.

“I thought it was a good win for us in difficult conditions,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The wind was quite strong, so overall, I thought it was a good, professional performance from us as we played in the right areas at the right time, and we moved the ball into certain areas.

“The past two games have been against difficult teams - we went away to one of the form sides in the league and picked up three points, and today we were up against a side comfortably in the play-offs.

“People probably saw this game as a bit of a banana skin where we could slip up, but we didn’t, and we put in a man’s performance and I am pleased with the three points.

“The back four and Wedge (Sam Wedgbury) in front were solid. Hamza (Bencherif) and Deegan (Atherton) were exceptional.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We went with the wind in the first half, and it wasn’t going through, it was holding up and it was causing problems and Deegan was there to stop them from running through.”

31-goal forward Liam Hughes made his return from an ankle injury, playing the final nine minutes from the bench.

“It was brilliant to have him back involved,” said Parry.

“We anticipated the injury being a lot worse than it is, so it has settled down pretty well. He was back running around like a madman for the last 10 minutes, so I think we know that he is comfortably alright and ready for selection next week.”

Advertisement

Advertisement