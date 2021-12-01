Worksop Town assistant undaunted by Liversedge test

Luke Jeffs is confident Worksop Town can rise to the challenge and get something from high-flyers Liversedge.

Sedge remain unbeaten in the league having won 13 of their 14 fixtures and share the top spot with Marske United.

And Jeffs says that Worksop are up for the task at hand.

“It is going to be a difficult game but I think every game in this league is difficult, so Saturday’s no exception,” he said.

“We know quite a bit about Liversedge and we know quite a lot of their players.

“They’ve had a brilliant start and they’re a really good side but so are we and we will go into the game full of confidence and try and get a result.

“They have a lot of quality, experience, and have a lot of match-winners, but I go back to us and we have a lot of quality and match-winners.

“We know it is going to be a tough game. They’re going to be a big physical side but that’s not all they are, they have got good players, so it is going to be a really interesting game but it is one we’re looking forward to.

“I do think it is one of those leagues where on your day anyone can beat anyone and I think we have seen that already.

“I thought we were unlucky against Marske and I think if some decisions had gone our way then we’d have got something out of that game.

“We were also good value for a win against Shildon, who are another top side, so there are no reasons why we shouldn’t go to Liversedge and get a result and that’s what the plan is.”

When Worksop take to the field at the weekend, it will have been 10 days since their previous game.

Jeffs explained how his side have rested over this period and will be “ready to go”.

“The breaks happen in this league so it is not uncommon,” added Jeffs.

“As the gaffer said, it is important for staff and players to spend a bit of time with their families and recharge their batteries.