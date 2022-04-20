Worksop Town assistant happy with points haul

Worksop Town picked up four points over Easter.

After their 2-1 victory over Stockton Town on Saturday, they collected a well-earned clean sheet as they defended resolutely against the third-placed Owls.

And Jeffs was left satisfied with what he saw despite the Tigers missing several opportunities.

He said: “It is really pleasing, and we had a little bit of a sticky patch where we weren’t picking up points and then we came into two very tough fixtures, and it is really easy to go into them low in confidence and in poor form, but we have picked up four points and you have to be pleased with that – we’ve also put in two great performances too.

“I thought we played well; we were a little thin on bodies today and we just asked the lads to put a shift in and to work hard and have a real good go at it and I thought we did that.

"I thought Cleethorpes had a couple of good chances but so did we as well.

“Teams that don’t concede goals in this league are sat in and around the places in the top five, so it is always a positive to get a clean sheet against a side like Cleethorpes, who I thought were a good side going forward with some tidy players that can create chances to open you up.

“But I thought we defended well, and I thought the back four were outstanding today, dealing with the first and second balls.

“We just needed to put the ball in the back of the net; we had maybe three or four clear-cut chances, so we lacked that killer instinct, and we could have possibly nicked one today.”

The Tigers welcome Liversedge FC in their final game of the league season.

The Sedge all but secured the league title on Saturday and will lift the trophy at Sandy Lane barring a miracle due to their superior goal difference.

“They are a good side, and they are where they are because of the way they have been playing this year,” added Jeffs.