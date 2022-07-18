Worksop Town assistant boss Luke Jeffs happy after friendly win over Garforth Town

The Tigers' goals came from Danny Burns, with a 39th minute header, and Aleks Starcenko, set up by Paul Green on 83 minutes, in a controlled performance saw Worksop win a third consecutive pre-season game.

And Jeffs outlined what he made of the overall performance.

He said: “We asked the players in the dressing room to win the match and keep a clean sheet, and that’s what we’ve done.

Aleksandrs Starcenko - on target against Garforth on Saturday.

“The conditions played a part in the game as it was very hot and humid. It’s important the lads got more minutes under their belt, and we had a lot of good phases of play.

“One thing we could say is that we could have been a little bit more ruthless, but I do think that’ll come with more sharpness.

"We’re still getting into the right positions to score which is pleasing, so overall we’re very happy.”

Sam Wedgbury had another superb game in midfield as nearly every Worksop attack went through him and he provided a great vocal presence.

Jeffs explained what he brought to the game and the group in general.

He said: “Sam has done well for us so far; he bosses the play and moves the players to where they should be on the pitch.

“Again, today, he has to be up there for man of the match. We’re really happy with him and he’s a real leader in this group of players.”

With the Northern Premier League East Division fixtures now out after they were announced on Thursday, the Tigers travel away to Stockton Town on the opening day of the season.

Jeffs know how tough that opener will be after Stockton have recruited well in the summer and said: “On paper, I think you could say it is the toughest start we could have got but we try to not look at it like that.

“At the end of the day, you have to play every team throughout the season so why not play them in the opening game.

"We’ll be ready for them.