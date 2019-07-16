Worksop Town are beaten by Boston United

Worksop Town were beaten for the first time in seven months after losing 3-1 to Boston United.

The Pilgrims opened the scoring after six minutes through a trialist.

It was nearly 2-0 moments later when another trialist hit the woodwork before the ball was cleared to safety by Niall Smith.

But it was 2-0 when the visitors were awarded a penalty after Max Pemberton fouled a trialist.

George Green coolly slotted home after sending the keeper the wrong way.

The Tigers’ first opportunity came after thirty minutes when Lynton Karkach whipped a delightful ball towards the back post where Matt Sykes fizzed a volley across goal and wide.

Karkach then sent another ball into the area where Matt Reay’s run ended with the defender forcing a header just over the bar.

David Reay tipped Karl Byrne's fierce effort over on the hour mark as United enjoyed another good spell.

Steven McDonnell pulled a goal back to give the Tigers hope, before Jordan Thewlis rounded off the win with a goal seven minutes from time.