Worksop Town have appointed Steven Thompson as the club’s new first team scout.

Thompson played for Worksop’s Under-18s many years ago before moving onto Sheffield F.C. and Staveley Miners Welfare.

He will play a pivotal role in the club’s scouting network and has worked on several football projects before joining up with the Tigers.

Boss Craig Denton said: "“I’m really pleased that Steve Thompson has agreed to join the club to take up the position of Senior First Team Scout.”