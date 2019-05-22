Worksop Town announce Bridlington Town friendly

Worksop Town will make their traditional trip to face Bridlington Town as part of of their pre-season preparations.

The match will take place on Saturday, 6th July at the Neil Hudgell Solicitors Stadium with a 2pm kick-off.

The Tigers, who will be back in the Evo-Stik League for the first time in five years, will also welcome a Sheffield Wednesday side to Sandy Lane as well as facing NPL sides Gainsborough Trinity, Matlock Town and Grantham Town.

The Sandy Lane Derby and the Bassetlaw Derby also return with away trips to Handsworth Parramore and Retford United.