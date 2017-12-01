Worksop Town aiming to get one step nearer to Wembley

Worksop Town boss Ryan Hindley will be looking for a big performance on Saturday from his players after last Saturday’s heavy defeat.

Tigers face a tough FA Vase third round tie away to a Pontefract Collieries who have already beaten then 5-1 this season.

After last Saturday’s disappointing 3-0 defeat at home to Bottesford, the players are desperate to give the Worksop fans something to shout about again with memories of the Second round win at Dunston just a few weeks ago still very much in mind.

Worksop have scored 11 goals in the four Vase games so far with Alen Denton hitting five.

Worksop have beaten Aylestone Park, Kirby Muxloe, Haugmond and Dunston UTS on their run so far.

Pontefract also know how to find the back of the net, having hit a whopping 16 goals in four games.