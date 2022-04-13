A fifth game without a goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Osset United left Worksop nine points adrift of Shilden with three games to go who are better off by 20 goals on goal difference.

Parry is expecting a tough game against promotion hopefuls Stockton Town on Saturday afternoon at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium.

The Anchors confirmed their place in the top five with a 2-1 victory over Bridlington Town last weekend.

Ossset United claim a 1-0 victory over Tigers on Saturday.

And despite the Tigers coming away with a 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture thanks to a Lewis Gibbens header, Parry is expecting a tough test.

“I know we beat them at their place, but I still think they are one of the better sides that we have faced all season, so it will be interesting to see how they are now,” he said.

“When we played them at their place, I believe I went on record to say that after being 12th at the time, they will be in the play-offs, and I knew that straight away. They are a good side and there’s no doubt about that with some good players in good key areas.

“It will be difficult, but after being on the road for quite a while now and having been to many places and many grounds, it will be nice to get a home game in and be back in familiar settings no matter who were are playing.

“I know how they set up and we still did the right things back in August and we have had them watched. I think it will be an interesting game and I think they’ll be goals in the game.”

The Tigers then travel to Grimsby on Monday to take on Cleethorpes Town, who have also confirmed their play-off place in recent weeks.

Parry explained that he is going to utilise his squad over the three-day period.

He added: “I am going to be using the squad and I have said to the guys in there that some of the lads that have been on the bench will be in the starting line-up for the next couple of games.