Worksop’s 1-0 victory over second placed rivals Stockton Town on Saturday was their 17th consecutive league win.

And one more victory would see them equal the record of 18 set by Craig Denton’s side in the 2018/19 double-winning season.

A trip to 17th-placed Carlton is on the cards for Parry’s side, and the Tigers boss has said that, although he would be honoured to achieve such a feat, his focus is firmly on Monday’s fixture.

Craig Parry - concentrating on the three points but would love to equal club record.

“I would be extremely proud,” he said.

“Records are always set to be broken and if we’re lucky enough to do that, then that’s great and it’ll be something that we will take great pride in.

"But we’re taking it game by game and we find ourselves in a good position, and our sole purpose is to keep chipping away at every three points.

“If that record comes by us earning those three points, then that’s great and I will be the first person to have a smile on my face and celebrate.

"But, for now, we are just focusing on the next game and getting three points.

“It is going to be a tough game and it is not an easy place to go at Carlton.

"They have got some dangerous and good attacking players in there, so we have got to be on our guard and regroup.”

The Tigers come into this fixture on the back of a poor 3-2 defeat against Hemsworth Miners Welfare in the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup on Tuesday evening.

Worksop made five changes with a mix of youth and fringe players, but their performance left a bitter taste in Parry’s mouth.

He said: “They simply worked harder than us and had better attitudes, which saw them produce more quality.

“That was probably our worst performance and it’s disappointing because some of the other lads got the chance to show me what they can do and, let’s just say, that they let themselves down there.”