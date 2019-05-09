Worksop Town aim to end momentous season on a high

Manager Craig Denton and Worksop Town are aiming to round off the perfect season by completing the NCEL double on Monday with a 22nd victory in a row.

The NCEL Premier Division champions face Liversedge in the NCEL League Cup final at Doncaster Rovers’ Keepmoat Stadium on Monday (7.30pm), having done a double over them this season, 4-1 away and 2-1 at home with Liversedge finishing 13th.

Already this week, Denton and the Tigers have been named as NCEL Premier Manager and Team of the Season.

Worksop’s Supporters’ Trust are putting on travel to the League Cup final.

Initially the price will be £15, but with more numbers the price may be reduced.

To book a seat, either e-mail 1861tigerstravel@gmail.com or contact 07818 225676. The coach will leave Sandy Lane at 6.15pm and return after the game.

Meanwhile, a proposed Tigers pre-season friendly against Cleethorpes Town has been cancelled which will be replaced by another which will be announced at a later date.

But they will travel to Selby Town on Saturday, 13th July.