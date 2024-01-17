Worksop Town boss Craig Parry believes the Tigers were back to their best after inflicting a stunning 10-0 defeat on Emley AFC in the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup on Tuesday night following a run of goal-shy displays, writes Devon Cash.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Five goals from Vaughan Redford, a brace from Aleks Starcenko, and strikes from Jordan Burrow, Colin Daniel, and Luke Hall saw the Tigers progress into the semi-finals of the competition.

And Parry was delighted to see his side revert to their free-flowing self after a string of poor performances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“After Saturday, bouncing back was important and what you saw tonight was what we’re about; it was our DNA,” he said. “Unfortunately for Emley, they took the worst of us.

Worksop add to their huge tally against Emley. Photo by RBI Photography.

“It was good, attacking football from us - we had willing runners, overloads, goals, passes forward, passing with a purpose – we combined it all. It doesn’t matter who we play, we have to be at that level and we put in the perfect performance.

“Emley are good side and are doing well in their league and the FA Vase, but tonight we were just on song.

“It’s the first time in a few games that we have managed to get into the pockets and put balls in behind a back four constantly and that’s what we’re all about.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We want to start on the front foot and score as early as possible and in the last couple of games, we have got our noses in front and then we’ve taken our foot off the pedal. It was important today and we were looking to see what our reaction would be, and we saw that they recognised we needed the second and then the third goal.

“The message at half-time was to be on the front foot again and don’t feel sorry for them. Our purpose is to not feel sorry for anyone and we want to be on the front foot and score more goals.”

The Tigers return to league action on Saturday afternoon as they travel to Stafford Rangers.

After Worksop’s 5-0 win over Stafford in November, Parry hopes his side can carry Tuesday's high-scoring principles into the weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We need to take that performance into Saturday now; if we do that then we’ll be fine,” he added.

“We need to find that consistency now and we have a difficult run of fixtures, and we need to perform how we did tonight in every game and that starts on Saturday.