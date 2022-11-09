While the league has depleted to nine teams it remains ultra-competitive.

All nine started the season at the beginning of September with most playing at least eight games so far this season.

Kilton Rovers travelled to Shireoaks Sports last weekend.

Worksop Sunday League action. Picture by Roger Westwood.

The game was very competitive with both teams playing attractive football.

Kilton ran out convincing winners, but Shireoaks deserve great credit for a battling performance. Greendale Oak travelled to Medan Vale and battled to a narrow victory while Sherwood Rangers managed to get the better of local rivals Langold AFC.

All teams are competing in the Sheffield Cup where many have progressed from the first round and will be competing this month in the second round.

Two further cup competitions will be played locally ensuring all teams remain active and competitive throughout the season.

