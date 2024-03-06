Worksop reserves score five to book a place in the Division One cup semi

Reserve manager Iain Newton. Pic: Richard Bierton.

The victory meant the Reserves will play in their second semi-final of this campaign, after winning their previous one to make the final of the Sheffield and Hallamshire Saturday Trophy Cup.

Reserves manager Iain Newton was delighted with how his side applied themselves in Saturday’s game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “We are really happy to be progressing in the Division One Cup.

Worksop Town reserves progressed in the cup. Pic: Richard Bierton.

“Getting the victory and scoring five goals was a really positive result and the boys were buzzing in the changing rooms afterwards.

“Week by week, I see the confidence and the maturity growing within the squad, which is so pleasing to see from a management perspective.

“The boys are starting to understand our strengths as a squad now. We have some extremely talented individuals, but sometimes that alone is not enough to build a good team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’ve worked hard to create an identity for this team and all of the squad understand what that is and the benefits of it.

“I was really pleased with the manner in which we scored our goals. The boys were enabling a teammate to tap in for a goal when they could’ve gone themselves. This shows great maturity for such a young team.

“I feel the lads have a lot more to show and will play at a higher level than where we are at currently.”

Worksop Town Reserves return to Macron Store Division 1 North action on Saturday, facing Crowle Colts Development at the Windsor Foodservices Stadium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Victory for the Tigers’ Reserves could see them claim top spot in the division, while their visitors on Saturday currently sit bottom of the league.

Newton feels his side are in a great position to go out and get all three points on Saturday.

He said: “Looking forward to Saturday we play Crowle again, but this time at home.

“We had a great 5-0 win at their place a couple of weeks ago so with the home advantage this time I will be looking for the lads to push on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Showing me more of the same character, discipline, resilience and flair to push on from our previous game against them and get the three points.

“This will hopefully enable us to achieve top spot in the league as we wait to hear who we have in the next round of the Division One Cup, and for the details of our Sheffield and Hallamshire Saturday Trophy Cup Final.”

The club’s first team saw last Saturday’s fixture against Guiseley AFC at Nethermoor postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, following the club's 10am pitch inspection.

The Tigers now have to prepare to make a return to Northern Premier League Premier Division action this Saturday as they travel to the Hurt Cross Stadium to take on Ashton United.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Worksop will be hoping to put themselves back within touching distance of the play-off positions, currently sitting four points behind fifth placed Macclesfield Town.

While their hosts, who picked up a 5-0 victory over Lancaster City on Tuesday evening, know that victory on Saturday would draw them level on points with the Tigers, having played a game less.

The last time the Tigers faced Ashton United was in the NPL Premier Division reverse fixture at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium back in February.