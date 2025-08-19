Worksop racer Josh Froggatt goes one better and claims No Limits championship title

Worksop race ace Josh Froggatt went one better this year and was last weekend crowned No Limits Racing Supertwins champion after round six at Cadwell Park, one of his favourite circuits.

Last year Froggatt missed out on the title when he was pipped in the very last round.

But this year he saw off all opposition and said: “I am beyond happy with this weekend's results.

“I had four wins, four PBs and was able to push myself every session to claim the 2025 Supertwins title.

Josh Froggatt on his way to the title at Cadwell Park. Photo by Michael Wincott Photography.

“A big shout out to everyone that came to Cadwell to support me, to Ste and Dad Anthony for their support and all the well wishes. Fingers crossed now to win the other championships as well as this one.”

Test day went smoothly for him, unofficially beating his PB.

“I was already over the moon with my progress,” he said.

“Then Qualifying was cold with a hint of damp and I went out to set a safe time of 1.37.6 which was around my PB from last year putting it on pole position.

“By race one the bike had warmed up somewhat and I was feeling ready for it and I went out level headed.

“Getting into a rhythm I beat my PB by half a second doing a 1.37 flat, although getting cut short due to a red flag and finishing a comfortable first.

“For race two on Sunday morning it was cold again and dull.

“Starting from pole I struggled finding a comfortable groove as, being first race of the day, I ended up with arm pump, although I did set a new PB of 1.36.6 and finished first.

“After getting the arm pump out of my system, I was ready for the third race of the weekend. With a 1.36.5 and a 26 second lead I won, claiming the 2025 championship in the process.

“After that I went out just to finish the weekend off on a high in race four.

“A great start and a super consistent race doing 1.36.6s for the first five laps and then put a new pb in of a 1.36.2 and I claimed another win.”