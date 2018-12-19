Worksop look to preserve unbeaten away record at Bridlington

Worksop Town will be hoping for a return to action this Saturday when they travel to take on Bridlington Town in the NCEL Premier Division.

The Tigers were frustrated last weekend when their scheduled match against Harrogate Railway Athletic was called off due to a frozen pitch.

But they have another chance to extend their three-game unbeaten run with the away match at Bridlington, who sit one place above Worksop in the table.

Level on games played and points earned, it promises to be a meaty match-up as both sides know a win could take them as high as fourth in the standings.

Tigers boss Craig Denton said: “It’s a nice little step if we can achieve that. We’ve got some big games coming up in the January period where we can put points on the board.”

Worksop’s draw at top-of-the-table Yorkshire Amateur last time out, on Saturday 8th December, has ensured the squad will travel in high spirits.

They remain unbeaten in the league on the road ahead of the visit to Bridlington.

“We’ve had them watched and know a bit about them as well so we can put a plan together for Saturday,” said Denton. “We’re looking forward to it.

“They’re up there, same points and games as us, and we know they’re a tough outfit. And if you want to be up there then you’ve got to beat the teams around you.”

On last week’s game at Harrogate Railway, he added: “It’s frustrating because we want to try and play as many games as possible.

“Those teams above us have assembled some games leaving us with some in hand. We’re not having many midweek games so it’s Saturday-to-Saturday at the moment.

“We weren’t the only ones in the boat though.”