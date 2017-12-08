Worksop host leaders in the Sandy Lane derby

Worksop Town host Handsworth Parramore on Saturday in the ninth competitive ‘Sandy Lane derby’.

Parramore, owned by the ground’s leaseholder Pete Whitehead, sit top of the NCEL Premier League going into the fixture.

Ryan Hindley’s Tigers sit 10th, 18 points behind Saturday’s ‘visitors’ but with three games in hand.

Last weekend Handsworth’s six-game winning streak in league action was brought to an end by a 3-1 defeat at home to Pickering.

Worksop Town also lost on Saturday, going down 3-0 away at Pontefract to exit the FA Vase at the third round stage.