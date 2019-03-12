Worksop-born Sheffield Wednesday star Liam Palmer gets first full Scotland call-up

Worksop-born Sheffield Wednesday defender Liam Palmer has today received his first full Scotland call-up.

The 27-year-old has been named in the Scots squad for their European Championship qualifiers against Kazakhstan and San Marino later this month.

Palmer, capped eight times for Scotland at U21s level, has been one of the Owls’ standout performers in recent months, underlining his versatility in defence by acquitting himself well in both full back positions.

Palmer qualifies for Scotland through his late grandmother, who was from Carluke in South Lanarkshire.

He said: “I have played for the U21s and that’s the natural progression.

“It’s something that has always been in the back of my mind.

“For a number of years I have not played regularly enough, so that’s had something to do with why the call never came.

“I have been playing well and it would be an honour to be part of the squad. Fingers crossed.”

Palmer added: “There has always been quite good players in my position over the years.

“Alan Hutton is a regular, he’s had a great career.

“It’s difficult to dislodge people who get called up every week, when you are not playing regular, so I fully understand. I just have to be patient.”

Palmer, out of contract in the summer, has made more than 200 appearances since coming through the ranks at Hillsborough.