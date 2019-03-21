Worksop-born Sheffield Wednesday defender Liam Palmer makes Scotland debut in Euro 2020 qualifier against Kazakhstan

Worksop-born Liam Palmer made his Scotland international debut in the 3-0 Euro 2020 qualifier defeat to Kazakhstan on Thursday night.

The 27-year-old Sheffield Wednesday defender played the full 90 minutes for Alex McLeish’s team but it won’t be a match he remembers fondly, losing to their world-ranked 117 hosts.

Scotland were two down inside the opening 10 minutes as Yuriy Pertsukh and Yan Vorogovskiy took advantage for Kazakhstan, Baktiyor Zainutdinov completing the scoring just after the break.

Scotland face San Marino on Sunday in their second match of the qualifying campaign.