Woodhouse become SJR 7th Victims
and live on Freeview channel 276
Early exchanges were fairly even, SJR having more of the ball but without creating many chances to trouble the visitors.
But defensively SJR looked comfortable throughout with no real danger to the back line of Moody, Furness, Boyd and Betts.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The best effort of the half was Baird’s free kick from the edge of the box that was tipped on to the bar to keep the score at 0-0.
Both sides battled well in what was a bit of a scrappy half.
A change at half-time due to injury saw the introduction of Lake into midfield as SJR stepped up a gear.
And within the first minute of the half they won a penalty but couldn’t convert to take the lead.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The hosts didn’t let their heads drop with the Woodhouse keeper making some fine saves.
But it only seemed a matter of time before that first goal – and it came in the 56th minute when Baird sent a hard cross to the back post to find Mullen, who slotted home.
Less than five minutes later from a quickly taken corner between Templeton and Baird, Baird dinked a lovely pass into the front post to again find Mullen, who placed it round the keeper to make it 2-0.
Credit to Woodhouse who still pushed to find a foothold back in the game, with their best chance of the half being a scramble in the area that saw keeper Joe Vaughan make a brilliant double save.
Advertisement
Advertisement
SJR pushed for more and from a throw just inside their own half, Mullen rolled the ball across his body and hit a brilliant pass over the top to find Baird, who beat his man and smashed it into the bottom corner to seal the game.