Winning run continues for Worksop Town after victory at Long Eaton United

James Hanson’s 39th-minute goal was the difference on an evening where the Tigers were required to dig in and ride their luck at times.

And Parry praised his side’s character for their game management.

“I don’t think it was the greatest of performances from us,” said Parry.

Tigers grab a winner at Long Eaton. Photo by Lewis Pickersgill.

“I thought it was a little bit scrappy and we never really got going with the quality of our passing and we tried to play in the right areas, but we didn’t take that extra pass and went a little bit long too early.

“But recently we have had a couple of scrappy performances and come out with clean sheets and wins and that’s a credit to them because sometimes you have to win ugly and do the ugly side and we always look like we’re going to score and today, we’ve taken our chance and been rock solid at the back.

“It wasn’t an ideal viewing for both sets of fans, but a win’s a win and we move on.

“No disrespect to last year’s squad, but I feel that we would lose this type of game last year, but I think this year we’re a little bit more resilient and solid in seeing out games with our experience with players like Wedge (Sam Wedgbury) coming on and winning tactical free-kicks and calming things down to lock the back door and see it out.

“Being able to manage the game is an art in itself and I feel now that when we get our noses in front we’re built properly now where we can see games out, but also hit teams on counterattacks with the pace that we have up top.”

Worksop continue their Emirates FA Cup run with an away trip to Northern Premier Division side Gainsborough Trinity on Saturday.

Parry wants his side to take the game to the Holy Blues.

He added: “It’s a tough game and we feel that we go into it as underdogs as we’re going onto someone else’s turf that are a league higher than us, but, as we did at Brackley, we will be going there to have a go. It’s a shootout and we really want to have a good go in the FA Cup to try and win.

