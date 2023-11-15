Worksop Town’s left-sided winger Colin Daniel believes that he is finally settled into the club after struggling with injury and form, writes Devon Cash.

Scoring off the bench in the 4-1 victory over Atherton Collieries and playing the full 90 minutes in the 5-0 win over Stafford Rangers, Daniel has admitted that it has been a struggle for him to find his feet with the Tigers.

However, Daniel feels that he’s over that obstacle now.

He said: “The boys are flying at the minute; they’re doing well, so you cannot really complain when you’re not playing and when you come on, you just need to help the boys as much as you can.

Colin Daniel - settled with Tigers at last. Photo by Corey Prevett.

“We have a few players struggling a little bit with injury – a few knocks – but the boys are flying, so we cannot complain.

“I have a few niggles here and there, but I am feeling good. I cannot wait to get going when the gaffer says to me to come on; I am just excited to come on and play and enjoy it.

“Coming into part-time football, it’s taken me a while to get used to it with working and then playing but now I feel settled.

“It took me a while to get used to things; I am not sure why, but it just has taken pre-season and a few games after that.

"I feel like I have found my feet now and I just cannot wait to play again.

“The dressing room is great. It’s a great group of boys and I cannot see why we cannot finish in the top three or even top of the table, so we will see what happens.”

Daniel, who arrived as a left-sided player, has transitioned into the role of Liam Hughes’ understudy in recent fixtures due to injuries.

When asked about this change, he said: “I don’t mind. The majority of the games early on when I came on, we were in losing positions, but I would try and help the team and we got a couple of wins from that.

"But no matter where I am playing, I will come on and try and do a job.

“It’s a heavy weight to carry because Hughesy has got so many goals and he is such a good player.