The Tigers took the lead in the opening minute of the game as Aleks Starcenko found the top corner from 25 yards after coming inside from the left wing.

The second period saw a bit of a lift from the hosts, but it was the Tigers that doubled their lead with 15 minutes remaining, as Liam Hughes benefited from a misjudgement from goalkeeper Tom Jackson to slot home his 17th goal of the season.

And manager Craig Parry praised another professional performance from his side, saying: “We have mentioned for a few weeks about having to do the ugly side of the game and we cannot just have it all our own way like when we dictate play at home.

Early goal for Aleks Starcenko at Cleethorpes - photo by Lewis Pickersgill.

“Coming away to Cleethorpes – which is probably one of the top three most difficult places to come, especially on a Tuesday night – with a gale-force wind from one side to the other made it really difficult and they have bags of quality, so I’m really pleased.

“I am probably more pleased with the second half more than the first as I don’t think we were great in the opening period, and it has taken an absolute 'worldie' from Aleks to break the deadlock and then I thought we were sloppy with our passes.

“The second half is probably the first time this season that I have had to change us to counterattack the conditions as a 4-5-1 and look to counter them and I thought we limited them when they had the conditions and then we got the second after an unbelievable ball from Luke Hall, who did extremely well when he came on and the big man up top slotted it in.”

Worksop leapfrogged Saturday’s opponents Hebburn Town with Tuesday night's three points. But Parry said it will just be another game. “You can see with the new manager coming in and the players that he has brought that they have invested well,” he added.

Advertisement