Who is top of the class in this half term Nottingham Forest report? Reds writer Steve Corry delivers his verdict

NFFC Half Term Report:

Nottingham Forest occupy second place in the Championship table heading into the international break, and with that in mind, let’s go back to school and call it half term.

Given that Sabri Lamouchi has raised the bar in performance terms let’s have some fun and grade the pupils for their efforts thus far.

Brice Samba (A) Brice has been a breath of fresh air both on and off the field of play; commands his area brilliantly and produces stunning saves. His distribution is nonchalant to say the least, if he were any more laid back, he’d use the goal nets as hammocks. However, slightly concerned about his encouragement for tattoos on back sides!

Matthew Cash (A-) Since graduating from the pre-school he’s continued to improve with every passing year. A great attitude towards his game has seen him switch from the midfield to full back with absolute ease. One of the standout players in the Championship right now; not bad for a guy who can’t tell the difference between Robin Hood and Brian Clough.

Michael Dawson (A-) Michael is the elder statesmen and head boy, at 35 his application is outstanding. A born leader who throws any part of his body on the line for his classmates and a worthy choice of skipper. Cryogenically freezing him to play in the Premier League is a viable option.

Joseph Worrall (A) Joe has returned from a challenging trip to Glasgow where he experienced the intensity of the old firm derby. His performances since returning from the north have been outstanding, clear to see that he swerved the temptation for battered Mars bars and Buckfast whilst away.

Jack Robinson (B-) Jack has performed consistently as always; his versatility gives us an option across the back four and now has competition from Yuri for the left back spot. A bit rough in the playground at times but that’s never a bad thing.

Yuri Ribeiro (C) Yuri hasn’t featured much since joining as part of our Portuguese friendship programme but has impressed none the less. Loves getting forward and looks like a very decent signing.

Benjamin Watson (A-) Another senior pupil whom many thought had passed his best. Like fine wine he’s the gift that keep on giving. Leads by example and is a great role model for those around him. Back up for Lewis Grabban?

Samba Sow (A-) Samba is bully, he literally walks over his opponents with total disregard for their wellbeing and we love it! A fans favourite who will come in very handy when it’s time to demolish the main stand at season’s end.

Tiago Silva (C) Another product of the Portuguese friendship programme, Tiago is very popular with the ladies. Showed real signs of promise at times. If he can make his passes as beautiful as his photos, we’re onto a good thing.

Joäo Carvalho (D+) This fella is capable of magic on any given day but is yet to find his mojo this term. The pint-sized creator has ample playground protection from Sow and Watson but needs to get his A game going. Must try harder but will come good again.

Joseph Lolley (C+) Early days but Joe hasn’t quite replicated the excellence shown last year. Always full of running and capable of scoring from distance. Advisable that he helps Matthew Cash in history lessons.

Samuel Ameobi (B-) Sammy has been a breath of fresh air since joining from Bolton. None of his classmates can get the ball off him in training, come to think of it, the same is applicable to the Championship defences. He’s no trouble at all is this lad!

Albert Adomah (C) Uncle Albert is the joker of the pack, always smiling and laughing despite limited game time; vastly experienced and a natural game changer in times of need.

Lewis Grabban (A-) At times it seems as if his mates don’t want to play with him, but his attitude’s been superb this term. Chasing lost causes and creating opportunities for others; he will always score goals.

Sabri lamouchi (A) J’ADORE!