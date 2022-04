Winning a football match with ten men isn’t unheard of, but it certainly makes life a little harder and puts the pressure on those left on the pitch.

These latest figures from the Championship discipline table, courtesy of transfermarkt.co.uk, show Nottingham Forest and Derby County had more than their fair share of trouble with the ref

Here’s how the table looks. A yellow card counts one point, two bookings leading to a red card is three points and a straight red card five points.

1. Reading - 68 pts Reading have received 65 bookings and one double booking this year.

2. Huddersfield Town - 71 pts The Terriers are yet to have a man sent off this season.

3. Blackpool - 75 pts Blackpool have had two players sent off this season.

4. Fulham - 77 pts