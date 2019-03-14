‘We’re in prime position to win the league title,’ admits Worksop Town boss Craig Denton, but hard work will continue

The NCEL Premier League title is in Worksop Town’s hands, mathematically speaking, and boss Craig Denton isn’t shying away from it.

A 10-game winning streak has put Denton’s Tigers top of the table with a three-point lead over Penistone, who still have to come to Sandy Lane.

There are eight league games remaining and six of those are at home.

Denton makes no bones about the fact that his men are in ‘prime position’ for the title.

“If you look at the table, people will suggest it is in our hands,” he said.

“If we maintain our quality of performances and picking up three points, we’re in prime position to win the league.

“I can’t say anything different.

“It is in our hands, but there are quality teams in and around us that we have to be very mindful of.

“It’s not finished yet. There’s still games to play. Things change week in, week out.”

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s home against Hall Road Rangers, Denton conceded that even he didn’t forsee this amazing run of results.

Tigers are unbeaten in 14 and their perfect streak extends to 11 games in all competitions.

To put it in context, in the seven tiers above the NCEL Premier, only Isthmian Premier side Dorking Wanderers have a longer league winning streak, by the virtue of one more victory.

“At any level of football, to get 11 straight wins is quite high, even 11 undefeated is quite high,” said Denton.

“Seeing the performances up to the first win of this streak, there was a lot of quality. We know what the lads are capable of.

“If we’re losing or drawing at half-time, or not taking our chances, we knew we had a group of good, honest, quality players and if we could get that spark, we’d win games.

“Certainly we never envisaged 11 wins on the bounce.”

The run has evidently caught local imagination.

A crowd of 656 watched the last game at Sandy Lane and Denton hopes to see similar numbers from here on in.

“It’d be absolutely fantastic if we could get those attendances for the rest of the season.”

“When the Worksop fans turn up at home or away, they really do count as the 12th man.

“Getting behind the lads really pushes them on to get that extra 10 per cent out of them.

“It does add more pressure, more bums on seats, but our lads really step up to that.”

That pressure will certainly rise as the title race enters the home straight, but according to Denton it goes with the territory: “There’s always pressure on Worksop Town.

“There’s pressure on myself, the players, but we’ve stood up and been counted for.

“We’ll just keep doing what we’re doing, preparing right, working hard and representing the club.”