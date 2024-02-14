We deserved more against the league leaders says Worksop Town boss Craig Parry after draw with Radcliffe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was the table toppers that got the go-ahead goal as Josh Hancock slid home from Jude Oyibo’s drilled pull-back on four minutes.

That goal kicked the Tigers into action, and Jay Rollins levelled proceedings when he nudged Hamza Bencherif’s header towards goal past an already set Mateusz Hewelt to at least gain a point for the playoff-chasers.

However, Parry believes the endeavour shown by Worksop deserved more than just the draw.

“We put in an outstanding performance,” he said. “The lads gave absolutely everything against the league leaders, who are a very good side run by two experienced managers that have an extremely good trophy cabinet behind them.

“I am slightly disappointed not to come away with more points if I am being honest. The first five minutes took us some time to settle in and they got an early goal, and they could have taken a further lead. But after that, I thought we controlled the game and from one to 11 and all the subs, we were magnificent, and I am really proud of them today.

“It was two teams that flood bodies forward and it could have been a five-four game. I said beforehand if we go in front don’t get too ahead of ourselves and if we go a goal down then we pick ourselves up and go again, and that’s what they did.

“We came in rightly level at half-time, and then we controlled the game in the second-half against a side that is so attacking and have scored so many goals, but in the last 20 minutes, they had 10 men behind the ball and we were trying to break them down.”

The Tigers travel to Matlock Town at the weekend, looking to stretch their unbeaten run to three games.

Parry wants his side to take that display into the remaining period of the league season.

“We need to replicate this performance going forward and I believe we will be fine,” he added.

“That’s our goal until the end of the season: keep putting in high-quality standards; keep on the front foot; keep attacking teams and we’ll be fine.

“I say it week in, week out, there are no easy games and Matlock will be the same. But we just need to digest what happened today and learn from certain things.