Tigers celebrate clinching the title after a 4-0 win on Saturday

'We are the champions' - Worksop Town celebrate winning NCEL Premier title in pictures

View the joyous scenes which followed Worksop's 4-0 win over Albion Sports here - three points which secured the NCEL Premier title.

Pictures taken by Lewis Pickersgill.

Tigers celebrate clinching the title after a 4-0 win on Saturday
Fans celebrate Worksop's title win
Tigers fans applaud the players at full time
Boss Craig Denton is hoisted aloft by his title-winning players
